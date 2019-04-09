Uganda kidnapping: Arrests made in Kimberly Sue Endicott's kidnapping

The American citizen who was kidnapped in Uganda is an Orange County woman who works as an esthetician, according to friends.

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Ugandan police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of an American tourist who has since been freed.

Police did not specify how many people were arrested but said they are "actively investigating" the kidnapping which took place on April 2 in a national park.

The victims - Kim Endicott of Costa Mesa, California, and local driver Jean-Paul Mirenge - were freed Sunday.

Police said the hunt for the kidnappers, including "raids and extensive searches," is taking place in southwestern Uganda.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ugandan authorities to find the perpetrators.

The kidnappers had demanded a $500,000 ransom after abducting the two at gunpoint.

Ugandan officials say no ransom was paid, but a tourism operator said that money was paid to secure Endicott's release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
africasafarikidnapping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FDNY firefighter killed in Afghanistan suicide attack
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
Police: Burglar stood over teen's bed, forced her to touch him
New condom emphasizes consent with unique packaging
Doctor dragged off United Airlines flight in 2017 gives first interview
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with spotty showers
How to score a free ice cream cone at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday
Show More
NYC threatens yeshivas with closure amid measles outbreak
Man wanted in attempted robbery, attack at Bronx bodega
Scarlett Johansson taken to LAPD station after paparazzi scare
Former LI firefighter to be sentenced for theft from department
Where does Virginia rank among all the national championship teams?
More TOP STORIES News