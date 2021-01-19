Arrests made, officers injured as protesters take to streets in Brooklyn, Manhattan

Large groups could be seen on the Brooklyn Bridge and outside City Hall on video posted to social media.
Casual Brooklyn bridge balllllll, darling. Happy MLK. #ALLBlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jvfGorsO2E— Miles G. Jackson (@milesjee) January 19, 2021
Police say multiple officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
They say bottles were thrown at officers and a police captain was hit in the helmet with a bottle.
Video from Citizen App showed the chaotic scene outside City Hall late Monday night.
Police say arrests have been made at the intersection of Chambers Street and Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.
It was not yet known how many arrests were made.
Officials say graffiti was also found on the Brooklyn Bridge.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
TRENDING | Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip