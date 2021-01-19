Arrests made, officers injured as protesters take to streets in Brooklyn, Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9755084" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protests are underway in Manhattan and Brooklyn on Monday night.Large groups could be seen on the Brooklyn Bridge and outside City Hall on video posted to social media.Police say multiple officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.They say bottles were thrown at officers and a police captain was hit in the helmet with a bottle.Video from Citizen App showed the chaotic scene outside City Hall late Monday night.Police say arrests have been made at the intersection of Chambers Street and Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.It was not yet known how many arrests were made.Officials say graffiti was also found on the Brooklyn Bridge.