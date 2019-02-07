A row of at least 16 cement trucks went up flames at a sprawling Brooklyn business early Wednesday, and authorities suspect arson.A large fire was spotted in the block-long Kings Building Material on Johnson Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. in East Williamsburg.It broke out in an alleyway between a row of warehouses.The fire spread from the cement trucks to a neighboring business on Meserole Street, and it took about 90 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control.No injuries were reported.The business sells masonry supplies and has a large fleet of vehicles, including cement trucks, parked in their block-long facility.Aside from the trucks, no other property was damaged.Authorities believe the fire was the result of an ongoing dispute between workers over wages.Investigators quickly determined the fire was incendiary and that three separate fires appeared to have been set to assure a large number of trucks were damaged.No arrests have been made, and the incident is being investigated by the NYPD's arson squad.----------