Arsonist throws Molotov cocktail into family's car in driveway in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the arsonist who set fire to a car parked in a New Jersey driveway.It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Carter Drive in Old Bridge.Someone ran up to the Calco family's Chevy Malibu and threw a burning Molotov cocktail inside."My brother barged into my room, yo, you gotta come down your car's on fire," said resident Nick Calco. "I'm like, my car's on fire, what do you mean? How did this happen?"17-year-old Nick was still trying to understand what had happened as he stood in his driveway Thursday night.The asphalt was singed and the garage door siding melted by the extreme heat."I truly think it's random," said Nick. "I don't think anyone had anything against us to do this."Nick was home asleep with his two brothers and their parents when the intruder firebombed their car.Police spent hours on the scene searching for clues.Fortunately the fire was loud enough to get the family out of bed, otherwise Nick doesn't even want to think about what could have happened."Thank God I woke up cause it would have been really bad if none of us woke up," he said. "We're fortunate for that."Police have video showing the Molotov cocktail being thrown at the car but they haven't released a description of the suspect, or a possible motive.