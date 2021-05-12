localish

Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'

LOS ANGELES -- Artist and baseball fan Eduardo Gomez spent the pandemic creating tributes to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"'Dodger A Day' is 119 works that I completed during quarantine on 119 consecutive days, which paralleled the postponement of the Dodgers 2020 season home opener," said Gomez.

When the season home opener was delayed due to the pandemic, he grabbed a pencil.

"Most of them are ambidextrous, which I drew left handed and I painted right handed," he said.

Gmez said he started creating the oversized Dodger baseball cards because it helped keep him excited about the team.

The Dodgers went on to win the 2020 World Series. So, he created a trophy to complete the collection.

"I got to watch the team win the World Series and everything just fell into place. It felt like it was meant to be. I feel like I kind of blessed the team with my series before the season began," he said.
You can check out his art show 'A Dodger A Day' for free at Eastern Project Gallery in Los Angeles' Chinatown.

Website:

https://www.easternprojectsgallery.com/

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BIWZChFgb7B/
https://www.instagram.com/eduardo.gomez.studio/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/eduardo.gomez.7370/
https://twitter.com/eduardogomez_12?lang=en
