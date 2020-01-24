As many as 4 rescued after falling through ice at New Jersey reservoir

RINGWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people believed to be juveniles were rescued after falling through the ice on a reservoir in New Jersey Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood, where either three or four people fell after venturing out about 100 feet onto the ice.

Rescue crews ventured out onto the water and pull the victims to safety.

The extent of any injuries is unknown, but it is believed that one person was in critical condition.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital.

Earlier this week, two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in separate incidents in Carteret and East Brunswick.

