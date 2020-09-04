Asian couple attacked, NYPD searches for man on bicycle in Flatiron District

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in an anti-Asian attack in Manhattan.Video released overnight shows the man police want to find.He's accused of yelling anti-Asian statements at a couple on Broadway in the Flatiron District Wednesday night.Police say that's when he hit a 29-year-old man with his bike and tried to hit him with a backpack before taking off.Neither victim was seriously hurt.The attacker is described as black/Hispanic, in his 30s, 5'8"-5'11 tall, 210-230lbs, with shoulder-length braids. He was wearing a white tank top, and black pants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------