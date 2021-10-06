Coronavirus

AstraZeneca seeks FDA authorization for first-of-a-kind COVID antibody treatment

The treatment would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorization for COVID-19 prevention.
By Danica Kirka and Matthew Perrone, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

LONDON -- AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease.

The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorization for COVID-19 prevention. If authorized, the drug would likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don't get sufficient protection from vaccination.

"First and foremost we want to protect those vulnerable populations that haven't been adequately protected by the vaccine," said Menelas Pangalos, AstraZeneca's head of research and development. "But ultimately it will be up to health authorities to work out who they choose to immunize."

Pangalos said the company's long-acting formulation is designed to boost immunity for up to one year, compared with existing drugs that offer a month or two of protection.

MORE: J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
EMBED More News Videos

Johnson & Johnson has asked The Food and Drug Administration to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine.



The FDA has authorized three other antibody drugs, including two that can be given after a possible COVID-19 exposure to head off symptoms. AstraZeneca's drug would instead be given as a preventive measure in people who have increased vulnerability to the virus.

The FDA has stressed that antibody drugs are not a substitute for vaccination, which is the most effective, long-lasting form of virus protection. Antibody drugs also are expensive to produce and require an IV or injection and health care workers to administer.

Late-stage human trials showed that AstraZeneca's antibody drug reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%. More than three-quarters of the participants had suppressed immune systems due to cancer, lupus and other conditions that made them more susceptible to severe disease.

Pangalos said the company's drug will provide "an additional option to help protect against COVID-19 alongside vaccines." The company will also seek regulatory authorization in Europe and other regions across the world.

The drugs are laboratory-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. The treatments help the patient by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies.

U.S. demand for the treatments soared over the summer, particularly in states like Florida, Louisiana and Texas, where unvaccinated patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

The main antibody treatments being used in the U.S. are from Regeneron and Eli Lilly & Co. The U.S. government has purchased bulk quantities of both drugs and oversees their distribution to the states.

AstraZeneca said it is in purchase talks with the U.S. and other governments around the world. If authorized, Pangalos said the company is capable of producing dose quantities in the "low millions."

___

Perrone reported from Washington, D.C.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaantibodycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID News: Feds warn about extremists targeting health care workers
COVID NY: Northwell Health's new PCR tests could be a game changer
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles talk 'Waitress' return to Broadway
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Woman followed, narrowly escapes break-in attempt in Bronx
E-bike rider killed in hit-and-crash on Belt Parkway
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Replacement unclear after SBA chief Mullins resigns amid probe
Princeton scientist and partner awarded Nobel Prize for chemistry
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M
GOP blocks Democratic measures to raise debt ceiling
Show More
AccuWeather: Breaks of sun
Roosevelt statue vandalized outside American Museum of Natural History
Search for gunman after deadly shooting in Brooklyn caught on camera
COVID News: Feds warn about extremists targeting health care workers
Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in NJ
More TOP STORIES News