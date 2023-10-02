Governor Hochul announces thousands of jobs for eligible asylum seekers

The New York State Department of Labor identified 18,000 jobs offered by more than 350 employers that are willing to hire work-eligible migrants. Lindsay Tuchman has the latest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state Labor Department has found thousands of jobs for eligible asylum seekers.

The New York State Department of Labor identified 18,000 jobs offered by more than 350 employers that are willing to hire work-eligible migrants.

The jobs will be available for Venezuelans who are now able to enter the workforce after they were extended Temporary Protective Status (TPS).

Once an asylum seeker is able to work and earn a paycheck, they can leave the shelter system and be treated as an immigrant who pays taxes and lives independently, a state official said.

President Joe Biden is granted temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the country last week.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the governor called the move a game changer.

Officials estimate about 40% of the migrants in New York right now are Venezuelan.

The temporary protected status applies to all Venezuelans who came to the U.S. before July 31 of this year.

It also extends the TPS that is already in place for some Venezuelans who arrived before March 2021.

