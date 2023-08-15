Asylum seekers to arrive at NYC's newest migrant relief center in Queens Village

Asylum seekers were expected to start moving into the city's newest migrant relief shelter at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village. Reporter CeFaan Kim has the latest.

QUEENS VILLAGE, New York (WABC) -- Asylum seekers were expected to start moving into New York City's newest migrant relief shelter in Queens on Tuesday, a center that will eventually hold 1,000 people.

The deputy mayor says the city is out of options, and says this alternative is better than hundreds of migrants sleeping on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel just weeks ago.

"We've run out of hotels," New York City Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy said. "We've reached the bottom of the barrel. That's where we are."

This comes as city officials gave members of the media, including Eyewitness News, a tour of the city's newest Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC), on the site of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village.

More than 100,000 migrants have now arrived in the city.

Officials say this HERRC was built in 10 days, and it was ready a day ahead of schedule.

It will house 1,000 single adult men. About 100 of them were expected to move in on Tuesday.

The Randall's Island HERRC cost the city $16 million to set up and operate last fall, and another hundreds of thousands to tear it down only weeks later because it sat empty.

City officials say this time around will be different.

"When we opened the Randall's Island facility, there were about 15,000 asylum seekers across our city's system," said Dr. Ted Long of Health + Hospitals. "Today we have close to 60,000 asylum seekers that are currently in our care today."

"Randall's island was full, but there was a Title 42 implementation that you might remember occurred right around the time that construction was finished, buses stopped coming into the city," Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said.

Meanwhile, on Staten Island on Tuesday, Republican Borough President Vito Fossella protested the potential conversion of Fort Wadsworth into a migrant shelter.

"Fort Wadsworth is a gem. Beautiful views, the community loves it. It's a community asset," she said. "If it is indeed a federal issue our view is the federal government should solve it."

In Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams agreed with Republican leaders.

"What is wrong with them having the right to work? There's no reason the national government is not staying true to the basic principle of the American experience to allow you the right to work. It's unacceptable," Adams said.

Meanwhile, critics also point out that this site sits in a transit desert. There is only one bus line here. Officials say the city will add additional buses if needed.

The state owns this site and not only offered it to the city but is reimbursing the city for the cost of construction, maintenance, and staffing.

