At least 1 dead after Jersey City shooting: Officials

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person has been killed after a shooting in Jersey City Wednesday night, according to officials.

The Hudson County officials responded to the scene of a shooting near Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue.

The say at least one person was killed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

