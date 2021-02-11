At least 1 dead after Jersey City shooting: Officials

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person has been killed after a shooting in Jersey City Wednesday night, according to officials.
The Hudson County officials responded to the scene of a shooting near Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue.
The say at least one person was killed.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
