4 rescued after seaplane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- One person has died after a seaplane crashed into a pier near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens on Sunday.

An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a sea plane crash in Queens.



The single-engine Cessna plane struck a concrete pier in Whitestone which belongs to the Beechhurst Beach Club.

The crash happened close to a children's play set, though there were no reports of any injuries on the ground.

The FDNY said two people were rescued from the wreckage by a good samaritan who witnessed the crash while riding on a personal watercraft.

Firefighters removed a third person.

The male pilot and a male passenger are in critical condition at the hospital.

One passenger died.

Information on the fourth patient was not yet known.


Neighbors told Eyewitness News they recognized the seaplane as belonging to a neighbor.

Firefighters confirmed the pilot kept the plane in a hangar on the water behind his home and is known to fly in the area often.

"Witnesses said that the plane was traveling fast along the water, skipped twice and hit the pier. Why this happened we have no idea right now," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"We were all just sitting in the house and then we heard a loud boom and we thought it was like a truck crash or something. And then my cousins they came outside and we saw the plane. And all of a sudden a bunch of fire trucks came out and we saw some bodies get pulled out," eyewitness Laura Balviso said. "It's frightening, we never see something like this and my family knows the people. We just hope they're okay."

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the public to keep the victims in their thoughts:

"A small seaplane crashed into a pier on Riverside Drive in Queens earlier today. Emergency crews are on the scene. 3 passengers have been taken to the hospital. We'll provide more updates as we get them. Please keep these people and their families in your thoughts tonight."

The FAA released a statement with preliminary information:

"New York City authorities notified the FAA that a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed into a pier at Powell's Cove Blvd. and 158th St. in Whitestone, Queens at 3 p.m. today. Local authorities will release the number of people aboard, their names and medical conditions. The FAA will release the aircraft registration after Investigators confirm it at the scene. The FAA will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified about the accident. NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident and will release all updates. Neither agency releases names of people aboard aircraft."

ALSO TRENDING | Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 New York City ZIP codes
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed Sunday closing nonessential businesses and schools, including dining, in nine New York City zip codes.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whitestonequeensnew york cityfdnyplane accidentabc7ny instagramplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump briefly leaves hospital to surprise supporters
Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes
COVID Updates: NY to start 'direct enforcement' in hot spot ZIP codes
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
NYC couple gets surprise of a lifetime after COVID alters wedding
ABC7 Unite: Music mogul helping women of color with mentorship program
COVID News: CT university using 'scent tents' to fight coronavirus
Show More
Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag
Regal cinemas may close after Bond film delay
2 bicyclists struck by SUV during protest in NYC
Hundreds gather in NYC to support president's COVID-19 recovery
Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81
More TOP STORIES News