At least 15 shots fired, 1 injured when gunfire breaks out in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person was injured when gunfire erupted in Newark on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported on Irvine Turner Boulevard around 1 p.m.
Sources say at least 15 shots were fired.
A gun was recovered from the scene and a suspect was in custody being questioned.
The victim was shot in the leg and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
