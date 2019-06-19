At least 15 shots fired, 2 injured when gunfire breaks out in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least two people were injured when gunfire erupted in Newark on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported on Irvine Turner Boulevard around 1 p.m.
Sources say at least 15 shots were fired.
The circumstances of the shooting are unclear and few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
