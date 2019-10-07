SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after at least two pedestrians were struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported at 54th Street and 4th Avenue on Monday just before 2:30 p.m.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
It is unknown how seriously the pedestrians were injured.
Few other details were released as police continue to investigate what happened.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
At least 2 pedestrians struck in 3-car crash in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News