Police in New Jersey are searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins and thefts overnight Friday.The crime spree happened on at least six streets along the west side of Waldwick, near the borders with Wyckoff and Allendale.Waldwick police began receiving calls about the car thefts and break-ins around 5:30 a.m. and believe the incidents happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and involved at least 20 cars.Authorities say three vehicles were stolen and currently have not been recovered.The investigation is active and ongoing, and police expect the number of incidents to rise.They are asking residents west of Crescent Avenue to check their home surveillance systems for anything suspicious, such as anyone on or walking by their property.----------