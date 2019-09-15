At least 21 injured when deck collapses at Wildwood, New Jersey home

The collapse happened in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue at about 6 p.m., authorities said. Numerous emergency crews were on the scene.
According to officials with Cape May Regional Health System, 21 people were being treated for injuries at their facility. At least three of the injured are children.
The exact amount of injured was not immediately known.
Photos and videos from the scene showed more than a dozen firefighters surrounding the debris, which was scattered in front of a home and on the sidewalk.
