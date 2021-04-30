At least 3 injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10560968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, "This is going to be the summer of New York City" during the announcement Thursday morning.

ASTORIA, Queens -- At least three people were injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area in Queens.The incident was reported Thursday just before 8 p.m. on Ditmars Boulevard.The severity of the victims' injuries are not yet known.Two patients were taken to Mount Sinai Astoria and another was taken to Elmhurst.It appears that the driver that crashed into the dining area suffered a medical episode.----------