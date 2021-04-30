At least 3 injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area in Queens

The incident was reported Thursday just before 8 p.m. on Ditmars Boulevard.
The severity of the victims' injuries are not yet known.
Two patients were taken to Mount Sinai Astoria and another was taken to Elmhurst.
It appears that the driver that crashed into the dining area suffered a medical episode.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
