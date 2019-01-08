PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

At least 3 seriously injured when car jumped curb in Keyport, New Jersey, witnesses say

By Eyewitness News
KEYPORT, New Jersey (WABC) --
At least three people were seriously injured when a car jumped a curb and struck pedestrians in New Jersey, witnesses said.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. near Butler Street and Main Street in Keyport.

Sources said the car was driving down Main Street when it jumped the curb and struck multiple people. It continued driving on the sidewalk until it struck a utility pole.

At least two people are in critical condition, and the driver of the car may also be in serious condition, sources said.

A man who lives on Main Street told Eyewitness News he heard the crash and saw three people lying on the ground. The witness said the driver did not get out of the car but he saw a passenger and child exit the vehicle, and they seemed to be unharmed. Police have not confirmed this account.

An investigation is ongoing.

