At least 4 boats damaged when fire breaks out at Bronx marina

COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- Several boats caught fire at Evers Marina in the Bronx on Saturday morning.
The fire is believed to have broken out just after 8 a.m.
Video from Citizen App shows the flames engulfing at least four boats.
Fire crews quickly arrived to prevent the flames from spreading to other boats.
There were not any reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
