At least 4 dead, numerous injuries in New Mexico bus crash

Authorities say preliminary information indicates a blown tire on a semi-truck is to blame for a head-on crash that killed at least four people and injured numerous others aboard a commercial passenger bus.New Mexico State Police say the semi was headed east when one of its tires blew, sending the rig across the median and into oncoming traffic where it slammed into the Greyhound bus.Police say a number of bus passengers were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.They could not immediately say how many people were injured.A motorist who came upon the scene described it as chaotic as passengers were on the ground and people were screaming.The wreckage included a Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and median.Greyhound said the bus was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix with 47 passengers."We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own," Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker said in a statement.The crash occurred near the town of Thoreau. It forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were diverted.----------