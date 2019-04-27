u.s. & world

San Diego synagogue shooting: At least 4 injured, man detained for questioning

KGTV reports from the scene of a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue.

POWAY, Calif. -- A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego where worshippers were celebrating the last day of Passover sent four people to the hospital Saturday, according to local authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet that deputies were called to the Chabad of Poway synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. local time. The synagogue is in a suburb about 30 minutes north of San Diego.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News the shooting happened quickly. The shooter appears to have fired more than 10 rounds before leaving the synagogue.

Four patients were admitted to Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital around 12:30 p.m., spokesman Derryl Acosta said, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

One man has been detained for questioning, but police did not identify him as a suspect or indicate if others were being sought. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are on the scene to assist local investigators.

No other details have been released. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that she was "disturbed by reports of a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and am closely monitoring the situation." U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, who represents Poway, called the shooting "tragic" and said he is "thinking of, and praying for, those hurt and affected."

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

Earlier Saturday, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin highlighting concerns based on the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. The document stressed that no confirmed plot similar to the Sri Lanka attack had been found in the United States but noted that religious institutions and soft targets are attractive to terrorists and incredibly hard to secure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
