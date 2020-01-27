4 shot in apparent drive-by outside Connecticut courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- At least four people were wounded outside a courthouse in Connecticut Monday in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.The gunshots rang out just after noon Monday outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, where authorities say the four victims were sitting in a car.Three of the victims ran into the courthouse for cover, while the fourth, the driver, also sustained gunshot wounds.The victims all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Vincent's and Bridgeport hospitals.Police said this was not a random act, and it is not an active shooter situation.Witnesses described a chaotic scene."One car just pulled up to another car and started firing," Dave Simons told the Connecticut Post. "It was crazy. It was insane."The investigation is active and ongoing.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------