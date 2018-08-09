At least 43 killed, including children, in attack on Yemen market

LENA MASRI
LONDON --
At least 43 people were killed and another 63 were injured on Thursday when a market in Yemen was attacked, The Associated Press reported citing Yemen's rebel-run Health Ministry.

Among the dead were children on a school bus that had been traveling through Dahyan Market, located in Yemen's Saada province, at the time of the attack.

Yemeni tribal leaders told the AP the Saudi-led U.S.-backed coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels was behind the airstrike.

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen told ABC News that nearby hospitals received dozens of dead bodies and wounded bystanders.

UNICEF said in a statement that "many children were reportedly killed and injured" in the attack and that all of the children were reportedly under the age of 15.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
