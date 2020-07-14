At least 5 shot in drive-by shootings in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6315471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after at least five people were shot in drive-by shootings in Brooklyn on Monday night.NYPD officers said the shootings occurred in three locations within a mile and a half radius near the 69 Precinct:-1571 Remsen Ave-2105 Rockaway Pkwy-Flatlands & Eeast 108 StreetPolice say all the victims are believed to be the intended targets.In the first incident, a 23-year-old woman was shot four times in the chest around 6:20 p.m.. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital by private means.Ten minutes later, three males were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the elbow, another 19-year-old was shot in the leg and another 19-year-old was shot in the back. All three of those victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital by EMS.Two minutes after that, a 19-year-old man who was accompanied by a female on a scooter was shot one time in his back. The female may have suffered injuries from falling off the scooter.Police say the victims' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Authorities say a white, four-door sedan was involved in each of the shootings."Right now we need the public's assistance, if anyone does have information, we're gonna ask for you to reach out to 1-800-577-TIPS," said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.