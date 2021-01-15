At least 7 injured after MTA bus goes over rail at Bronx intersection: Officials

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

WOWWWWWW.



BUS IN THE BRONX 😭😭



HOWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/JGI56gJQFC — Javi 🇵🇷 (@DJKingBori) January 15, 2021

Video from University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway where FDNY members continue to operate on scene for a tandem bus that crashed through a barrier onto a lower roadway. pic.twitter.com/Q0Y0vW7WmT — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- At least seven people were injured after an MTA bus went over a rail to the ground below in the Bronx.According to the NYPD, an MTA articulated bus was traveling at an intersection at the Cross Bronx Expressway and University Avenue around 11:10 p.m.Officials say the operator of the bus either experienced brake failure or didn't properly navigate the turn and veered off the road, leaving the bus dangling from the overpass.Video on Twitter and Citizen App shows half of the bus hanging vertically from the overpass.The vehicle was secured by the FDNY.Fire officials say there were at least seven people injured. Fortunately, most of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.The driver suffered the most severe injuries and is in serious condition.All of the injured were taken to an area hospital.Officials say no other vehicles were involved on the incident.The intersection has been shut down and a tow is on the way.----------