At least 8 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in the Bronx

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A car jumped a curb and overturned in the Bronx Friday afternoon, leaving at least eight people hurt.
It happened on Southern Avenue in the Belmont section.
Video from the Citizen App showed the Honda CRV overturned on the sidewalk surrounded by first responders.
At this point, the extent of those injuries is unclear.
