WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
At least 9 dead, 16 injured in Dayton mass shooting
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
mass shooting
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 dead, 28 injured in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police say
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
AccuWeather: Warm sunshine
NYPD deploying extra officers following El Paso shooting
Man, nanny found dead in double murder at suburban NJ home
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Show More
23-year-old man killed when car crashes into tree in Queens
New Jersey woman fights off coyote with baseball bat
Police looking for 3 men involved in a shootout in the Bronx
Jones Beach offers 50-cent parking for 90th birthday
2 pilots held for alleged intoxication before flight to Newark
More TOP STORIES News