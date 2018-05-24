Italy train derailment: At least two dead, 20 injured after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead after a train derailment in northern Italy. The crash happened when the train plowed into a truck had plowed through the lowered barrier and was sitting on the track. (Antonio Calanni/AP Photo)

A least two people were killed and 20 injured after a train hit a truck in northern Italy, causing the train to derail and at least two cars to flip over.

Several local media outlets report that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Prior to the crash, the truck had smashed through the lowered barrier and ended up sitting on the tracks, according to the RFI regional railroad. It's unclear why. The train, which was traveling just outside Turin, smashed into the truck.

One survivor, a passenger, told Torino Today that he felt lucky to be alive.

"I tried to pull the door open, but it was stuck," Paolo Malgioglio said. "I really don't know how I made it out like this. I really don't."

The two killed were the driver of the train and a technician, the Torino Repubblica reports.

Rescuers worked through the night to ensure that there were no more passengers inside, the Associated Press reports.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashu.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News