Milwaukee active shooter incident at Miller Valley Molson Coors facility confirmed by ATF

MILWAUKEE -- The ATF said they are responding to "the scene of an active shooter" at the Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.
The agency tweeted their Milwaukee field office headed to "the scene of an active shooter at the MillerCoors Building in Milwaukee, WI."
The FBI said agents are also responding to the scene to support police.
Milwaukee police they responded to a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors facility around 2:15 p.m.
Police tweeted that officers were responding to the 4000-block of West State Street. The Molson Coors facility is located at 3939 West Highland Boulevard.
Police asked people to stay clear of the area in Miller Valley at this time. Police also asked that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for "officer safety purposes."
There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.
Milwaukee police have not said how many casualties there are or what injuries may have occurred.
WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings and that employees were sheltering in place. WISN said Molson Coors public relations confirmed there was an incident, but would not elaborate further.
The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.
The ABC7 I-Team has learned the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office had not, as of 3:24 p.m., been called to Molson Coors campus.
James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.
She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Molson Coors changed its name from MillerCoors in 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Milwaukee active shooter incident at Miller Valley Molson Coors facility confirmed by ATF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News