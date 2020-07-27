Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Owners of Atilis Gym in New Jersey arrested for defying state orders

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owners of a New Jersey gym that repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic were arrested Monday.

Frank Trumbetti, 51, and Ian Smith, 33, were each charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of violation of a disaster control act. They have both since been released.

A state judge ruled Friday that New Jersey authorities could shut down Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, and Smith responeded in a video posted on Facebook that he would remain at the gym and that "we will not back down under any circumstances."


EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Gym owner defies shutdown order to open for a second day of business, receives additional citation


Christopher Arzberger, an attorney representing the owners, said they were "disappointed that this motion for contempt was granted, however we do respect the judge's decision and will be taking all necessary steps to see if there is an issue of appeal here."

The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy's order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional.

It continued to operate despite receiving summonses each day for violating the state order. Crowds of people often showed up to show their support for the gym.



Last week, Murphy allowed outdoor drills for contact sports to resume, as well as one-on-one indoor martial arts and yoga instruction. But gyms remained ordered closed.
EMBED More News Videos

Supporters gather outside of Atilis Gym prior to reopening


The gym owners have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of the building's capacity, meaning about 44 patrons at a time. They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights, and taking patrons' temperature at the door.

"We understand our clients' concerns," Arzberger said. "Small businesses have been under fire lately and we want to make sure all small businesses have an opportunity to be heard."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth jerseycamden countygymcoronavirus new jerseybusinesscoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicgovernor phil murphycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive tests in NYC at 1%, Moderna begins largest vaccine study
Rep. John Lewis to be honored at ceremony in US Capitol
COVID News: 17 NJ lifeguards test positive for coronavirus
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
Mayor de Blasio calls for restart to NYC court system
132 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
Show More
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
Funeral held for 1-year-old boy killed at Brooklyn cookout
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Teen killed, 7 homicides Sunday as NYC shooting surge continues
More TOP STORIES News