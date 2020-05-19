Coronavirus

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey defies shutdown order, given second citation

BELLMAWR, New Jersey -- One of the owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey has vowed to unlock the doors to his business for patrons every day unless he is jailed and thereby unable to do so.

"I will not close my doors again unless I'm behind bars," yelled Frank Trumbetti to a crowd of supporters Tuesday morning. "And I guarantee you this door will be open every single day."

For the second day in a row, members and supporters gathered in the parking lot to cheer as the doors opened for business, despite the current shutdown order in New Jersey.



Bellmawr police also returned to the establishment Tuesday morning to issue a second citation to owners.



The tickets each carry a $2,000 fine, and gym members who decide to workout there may also face fines as well.

At least one person was detained by police after leaving the gym and having a verbal exchange with an officer. It wasn't clear whether that person would face any charges, but officials have said that patrons could receive summonses.



On Monday, the owners reopened the gym with some restrictions after several weeks of closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Only previous members were allowed admission, as no new sign-ups were being taken, and even those members were only allowed inside at a limited capacity.

Members had their temperatures taken at the door and signed medical questionnaires and waivers before entering.

Co-owner Ian Smith told sister station WPVI-TV, "We're here, being civilly disobedient, being peaceful operating our business as we should be able to."

The owners listed some precautions that have been put in place: including signs posted outside telling people to adhere to social distancing, limiting capacity inside the gym to 44 members at a time, taping off workout stations and spacing equipment. Owners are also providing bottles of disinfectant for members to wipe down the equipment.

"I felt safer in the gym today than I felt at Wawa, Walmart all of those places- supermarkets- they're policing us to stay six feet apart. They are requiring masks," according to gym member Chuck Sigwart, who spoke to us when he was finished exercising.

Member Jon Centeno said "40 people were max in there, so a lot less people in there than there normally are. Just the need to clean equipment down, spacing, masks on."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscamden countyhealthbusinesssocietycoronaviruspolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
'He is at peace:' Nurses offer condolences with window signs
NYRR announces virtual events for Global Running Day
Summer alternatives: Sales of above-ground pools, RVs spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
Show More
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
With NYC beaches closed, Nassau beach will be resident-only
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; 105 deaths reported
Connecticut retail anxious to get back to business
More TOP STORIES News