Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey defies shutdown order, given second citation

"I will not close my doors again unless I'm behind bars," yelled Frank Trumbetti to a crowd of supporters Tuesday morning. "And I guarantee you this door will be open every single day."
For the second day in a row, members and supporters gathered in the parking lot to cheer as the doors opened for business, despite the current shutdown order in New Jersey.
Doors officially open at Atilis Gym Bellmawr, day 2. Members heading in. Owners asking that supporters remain respectful for law enforcement if police show up. pic.twitter.com/34jHKBaIw0— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 19, 2020
Bellmawr police also returned to the establishment Tuesday morning to issue a second citation to owners.
The tickets each carry a $2,000 fine, and gym members who decide to workout there may also face fines as well.
At least one person was detained by police after leaving the gym and having a verbal exchange with an officer. It wasn't clear whether that person would face any charges, but officials have said that patrons could receive summonses.
One person taken into custody after leaving @TheAtilisGym— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) May 19, 2020
Bellmawr police day the chief will release additional info on summons being issued later on. @6abc pic.twitter.com/f40f8Gh27o
On Monday, the owners reopened the gym with some restrictions after several weeks of closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Only previous members were allowed admission, as no new sign-ups were being taken, and even those members were only allowed inside at a limited capacity.
Members had their temperatures taken at the door and signed medical questionnaires and waivers before entering.
Co-owner Ian Smith told sister station WPVI-TV, "We're here, being civilly disobedient, being peaceful operating our business as we should be able to."
The owners listed some precautions that have been put in place: including signs posted outside telling people to adhere to social distancing, limiting capacity inside the gym to 44 members at a time, taping off workout stations and spacing equipment. Owners are also providing bottles of disinfectant for members to wipe down the equipment.
"I felt safer in the gym today than I felt at Wawa, Walmart all of those places- supermarkets- they're policing us to stay six feet apart. They are requiring masks," according to gym member Chuck Sigwart, who spoke to us when he was finished exercising.
Member Jon Centeno said "40 people were max in there, so a lot less people in there than there normally are. Just the need to clean equipment down, spacing, masks on."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county