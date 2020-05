Video shows woman being pushed and robbed at ATM in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New video from the NYPD shows a frightening attack inside a Bronx bodega as a woman was taking money out of an ATM.It happened on January 26, a Sunday morning, inside a store on Beach Avenue.The video shows the suspect pushing the 34-year-old victim away from the machine while trying to snatch cash out of her hand.The woman tried to get away, but the man grabbed $30 before taking off.The victim was not seriously hurt.Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------