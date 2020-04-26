Attacker arrested after 2 men stabbed in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say they have made an arrest in two stabbings in Brooklyn over the weekend.Disturbing video released Sunday shows the suspect punching and kicking two men Saturday night inside an apartment building at Dorchester Road and East 21st Street.Police say the attacker also stabbed one of those victims -- a 39-year-old man -- multiple times.Investigators say the suspect then ran out of the building and stabbed a 40-year-old man a block away.The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition but were said to be stable.Aubrey Dukes, 40, was later arrested and is facing charges including attempted murder and strangulation.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------