Attacker brutally beats man on Bronx sidewalk in broad daylight

By Eyewitness News
VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a man attacking a 54-year-old man in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the man, before throwing some punches.

It happened on Monday, August 31 at 7:20 p.m. on Morris Park Avenue in Van Nest.

At one point, you see that the victim falls to the ground, while the attacker continues punching him.

The individual then ran off, and is still on the loose.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for severe head trauma.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

