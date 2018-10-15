Police search for woman who challenged woman to fight, attacked her inside subway station

A woman was assaulted at a subway station in Jamaica.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the woman who attacked another woman inside a subway station in Queens.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Jamaica Center - Parsons/Archer "J" subway station in Jamaica.

Police say the suspect approached the 27-year-old victim while she was on the escalator, challenged her to a fight and then punched her numerous times in the face and head.

The attacker walked out of the station and fled northbound on 153rd Street.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital for lacerations to her neck and bruising to her face and released.

The NYPD described the suspect as a Hispanic woman, 5'0" to 5'2", 100 to 120lbs; last seen wearing a light colored jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

