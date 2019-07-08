Attacker in vicious beating of Bronx street vendor to be sentenced

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- An alleged gang member will be sentenced Monday for his part in the brutal beating of a Bronx street vendor.

Octavius Profit delivered the first and last blows in the 2017 attack that put Souleymane Porgo in a coma.

Police say it started when one of the attackers tried to steal a handbag and came back with friends.

Porgo was able to recover after the attack.

Another of the attackers was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty last year.

