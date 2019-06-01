Attackers accused of beating man at 7-Eleven in Astoria, Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a group of men behind a vicious attack in Queens.It happened May 24 at 11:00 p.m. on 30th Avenue in Astoria.Police said the group chased a 25-year-old man into a 7-Eleven then beat him to the ground.Investigators said one attacker struck the victim with a liquor bottle, which broke and stabbed him.The victim left but was later transported by EMS to Elmhurst General Hospital.It's unclear how seriously he was hurt.----------