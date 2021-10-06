VIDEO: Woman followed, narrowly escapes apartment break-in attempt in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A woman narrowly escaped after a man who was following her tried to break into her Bronx apartment.

Video shows the woman slam the door shut just as the man was running towards her.

It happened on Thursday, September 23 at 2 a.m. at a multi-unit residential building near East 168 Street and Sherman Avenue.

Police say the man followed the 50-year-old woman into her building before trying to get into her apartment.



He gave up after she shut the door and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

