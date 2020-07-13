Video released of man wanted in Flushing attempted rape

FLUSHING, Queens -- Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in an attempted rape in Queens.
Police say on Saturday afternoon the man grabbed a 43-year-old woman on 27th Avenue and 146th Street in Flushing.
They say he pushed her to the ground and tried to take off her clothes, she fought back and was able to run away.
Fortunately, she wasn't physically injured.
