91-year-old man hurt during attempted robbery in Concourse, Bronx

Police are searching for the man who attempted to rob a 91-year-old man in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who attempted to rob a 91-year-old man, injuring him in the process.

It happened on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 161st and Grand Concourse in the Concourse section.

The elderly man was walking when the would-be robber approached him from behind. Police say he took out a knife and demanded the victim's property.

But before he could get anything, the elderly man fell to the ground and hit his head.

The mugger took off eastbound on 161st Street.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

