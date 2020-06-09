Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at Black Lives Matter protester

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- An attorney in Wisconsin is facing charges after she was apparently caught on camera spitting in the face of a Black Lives Matter protester.Video shows demonstrators at a rally in suburban Milwaukee on Saturday.The protesters demanded the woman move her car after she parked in their path.Moments later, you see her apparently spitting on a 17-year-old protest organizer."I continue to be mentally and physically shaken to be assaulted by an adult in my community during the pandemic," said Eric Lucas, protester. "Again and again, I am viewed not as a child but as a color."Police arrested 64-year-old Stephanie Rapkin later that night.She was reportedly arrested again the following day, after allegedly shoving a woman who was writing protest messages in chalk on a sidewalk.