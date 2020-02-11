Video shows ATV riders destroying front yard on Long Island

DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of ATV riders who ripped up a front yard on Long Island.The destruction was caught on camera on a snowy Saturday afternoon on January 18 at around 3:15.Surveillance video shows five people on four ATVs doing donuts and figure 8's in the snow outside a home on Nantucket Lane in Deer Park."I just saw those ATVs come up on the lawn in the driveway and being very disrespectful towards people's properties," said the homeowner who didn't want to be identified. "I thought it was horrible that people could be so disrespectful to other people that never did anything towards them."No one was injured, but the joyriding caused significant damage to the lawn, which is even more visible now that the snow has melted."The ATVs came down the street," resident Tracey Vadakel said. "I said to my son, 'Oh, look out the window, there are ATVs out there.'"She recently moved her family into a house a few doors down and says she loves the quiet street dotted with close-knit neighbors.Vadakel said she didn't know the ATVs caused damage."We saw them, but I didn't see them do anything," Vadakel said. "I only saw them in the street for the short time we were looking."Police labeled the act as criminal mischief after reviewing one of the home security cameras on the block."I hope they get caught and pay a good fine, or go to jail," one resident said.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com.----------