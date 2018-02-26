26-year-old au pair from Israel fatally struck by bus in Montclair

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the au pair from Israel who was fatally struck by a bus in Montclair.

Eyewitness News
MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was fatally struck by a bus in New Jersey.

The victim was identified as Maya Maor, a 26-year-old au pair from Holon, Israel who was working for a Montclair family.

The incident happened at Grove Street and Mount Hebron Road in Montclair about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates that Maor was struck by a DeCamp bus as she exited the vehicle. The bus did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Montclair police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-TIPS -4EC.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckaccidentMontclairEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News