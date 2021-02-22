NJ couple survive simultaneous potentially fatal heart conditions together

Audre and Charles Gaskin have been married for 21 years and together for 27, and now, they're recuperating at home after sharing a hospital room at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Charles survived a massive heart attack known as the "widow maker," while Audrey survived a bout with heart failure.
"He's my best friend, we do everything together," said Audre, who admitted this went a little too far.
But thanks to their determination, love for each other, and the care of Hackensack Meridian Health's cardio-vascular team, they were home in time to celebrate Valentine's Day.
