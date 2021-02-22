NJ couple survive simultaneous potentially fatal heart conditions together

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10344257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A couple from New Jersey is taking their "in sickness and in health" wedding vow to heart as both recover from serious medical conditions at the same time.Audre and Charles Gaskin have been married for 21 years and together for 27, and now, they're recuperating at home after sharing a hospital room at Hackensack University Medical Center.Charles survived a massive heart attack known as the "widow maker," while Audrey survived a bout with heart failure."He's my best friend, we do everything together," said Audre, who admitted this went a little too far.But thanks to their determination, love for each other, and the care of Hackensack Meridian Health's cardio-vascular team, they were home in time to celebrate Valentine's Day.----------