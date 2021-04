Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Video source: Dr. Karl Kreder via Twitter

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin police are looking for 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect in the shooting that left three people dead Sunday afternoon in an Austin, Texas apartment.Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene in the northwest part of Texas' capital city for three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.The scene was still active Sunday afternoon and people were being asked to avoid the area, though Austin police later said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the general public.The shooting happened in an area of the city known as the Arboretum.During a briefing Sunday afternoon, officials announced that Broderick, the tentative shooter , may have known the victims that were targeted. Their relationship remains unclear. KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe's, said police and ambulances came "pouring in" to the area as he was leaving. He didn't hear any shooting."The cops had their guns out," he said. "Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere."While officials are no longer considering this as an active shooter, they are asking the public to remain vigilant.Police said there were reports that a child was involved in the incident, but that child was found and is safe.