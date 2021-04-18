Austin police ID suspect in shooting that left 3 dead

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene in the northwest part of Texas' capital city for three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.
The scene was still active Sunday evening and people were being asked to avoid the area, though Austin police later said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the general public.
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021
The shooting happened in an area of the city known as the Arboretum. Police announced the shelter in place order was lifted near the scene.
At 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.
"We are transitioning to a fugitive search," an officer said during a briefing Sunday evening.
Officials also announced that Broderick, the tentative shooter, may have known the victims that were targeted. Their relationship remains unclear.
Police said they have reason to believe Broderick was a deputy for the Travis County Sheriff's Office at one point.
KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.
Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021
Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe's, said police and ambulances came "pouring in" to the area as he was leaving. He didn't hear any shooting.
"The cops had their guns out," he said. "Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere."
While officials are no longer considering this as an active shooter, they are asking the public to remain vigilant.
Police said there were reports that a child was involved in the incident, but that child was found and is safe.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.