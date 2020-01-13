Family & Parenting

Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- A heartwarming reunion between an Australian firefighter and his two daughters was caught on video.

Brooke Munro captured the moment her daughters, Ruby and Arkie, are seen running toward their father, Colin Munro, after he pulls into the driveway.

The family has been staying at Colin's parents' house after being evacuated from their own home on December 26th due to the bushfires.

The caption to the video, which was posted on Instagram, read, "It's been 11 long days since we last saw him. Fighting these blasted fires since late November."

"After several evacuations and many sleepless nights, the family, including the dog, were thrilled to be reunited," Brooke told Storyful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingreunionaustraliafirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News