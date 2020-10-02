2 dead after plane registered to Cellino & Barnes corporation crashed in New York: Authorities

PEMBROKE, NEW YORK -- Two people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed in western New York, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed about 11:45 a.m. in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York.

Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron told reporters a man and a woman were killed and there were no survivors. He did not identify the victims.

Neighbors described a plane making a loud, whining noise, then dropping into a wooded area, Sheron said.

The plane was registered to a corporation that shares an address with Cellino & Barnes, a personal injury law firm with offices around New York. The firm declined to comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

