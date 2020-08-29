Authorities arrest driver for reportedly causing deadly crash on George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities have arrested a driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash on the George Washington Bridge because he was recklessly speeding.Charles Wilson, 45, of Fairview, New Jersey faces two counts of vehicular homicide.Prosecutors say his Corvette rear-ended an SUV on the bridge's lower level on Thursday morning, causing the SUV to strike a barrier and flip over.The 52-year-old SUV driver and his 47-year-old passenger, who were both from the Bronx, were killed.----------